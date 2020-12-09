School sealed, two employees held for violation of COVID-19 SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The local administration here Wednesday sealed a private school and arrested two employees for violating government orders regarding closure of schools due to second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner Ishtiaq Ali Mangi informed that after receiving complaints about violation of SOPs, he visited Meritorious School at Latifabad unit-5 and found that school was opened with full attendance of the students of classes 1 to X.

The AC sealed the school and arrested Administrator and security guard of the school for violating government orders.