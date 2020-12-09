UrduPoint.com
School Sealed, Two Employees Held For Violation Of COVID-19 SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The local administration here Wednesday sealed a private school and arrested two employees for violating government orders regarding closure of schools due to second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner Ishtiaq Ali Mangi informed that after receiving complaints about violation of SOPs, he visited Meritorious School at Latifabad unit-5 and found that school was opened with full attendance of the students of classes 1 to X.

The AC sealed the school and arrested Administrator and security guard of the school for violating government orders.

