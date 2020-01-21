UrduPoint.com
School Security Guard Arrested, Involved In Raping Of Minor Children In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 01:30 PM

School security guard arrested, involved in raping of minor children in Lahore

Police have arrested school security guard allegedly involved in sexually abusing minor children in Pakpattan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) Police have arrested school security guard allegedly involved in sexually abusing minor children in Pakpattan.According to media reports, accused Ramzan was security guard in a private school.

According to police, accused had sexually abused a boy two days before while further investigation from accused is underway.The child's medical examination has been done.On the other side a 12 years old girl was sexually abused by youth in district Bahawalnagar and later accused fled the scene.According to police, accused took the girl to fields and raped her when girl shouted for help then he fled the scene.Police while arresting the accused registered case and started legal actions.

Your Thoughts and Comments

