School Security Guard Held For Selling Drugs To Students

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 04:40 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Saddar Police have arrested a security guard of a private school for selling drugs to the students and youth of the area and recovered drugs from his possession, police spokesman told APP on Friday.

According to police spokesman, Kaleem Khan, a security guard of a private school was indulge in selling drugs especially Chars to the students and youth of the area in the school timings.

Wah Saddar Police raided and arrested him red handed while selling drugs.

A case was registered against him under section 9-C of narcotics control act and send him behind the bars.

