School staff suspended

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :District education Officer Elementary has suspended all staff of government boys Primary school Basti Chaman over poor performance.

Deputy DEO Education had used to submit the report that he visited the school and found the overall performance of the school teachers poor, teachers also found guilty of misconduct while the system of the school was also not better.

On which the action was taken by the authority and all staff was suspended from service and notification issued in this regard.

The suspended staff included PST Abdul Basit, Ayub Raja, Muzaffar Saeed, Muhammad Jamshaid and Rafi -ul-Zaman.