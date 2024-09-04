School Staff Suspended For Early Closure
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The education Department Peshawar has suspended the entire staff of Government Primary School, Azakhel, for closing the school before the designated time.
A memo issued by the District Education Officer (DEO) Peshawar here Wednesday, announced the suspension and formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter.
The committee has been directed to complete its investigation and submit a report within 7 days. The DEO emphasized that adherence to regulations and ensuring timely attendance and leave are top priorities for the department.
Recent Stories
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Wildlife notifies rules to prevent illegal hunting of migratory birds5 minutes ago
-
DC Muzaffargarh stresses quality education in schools5 minutes ago
-
Seven unauthorized clinics sealed at Topi5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner discussed problems with teachers, heads of hospitals5 minutes ago
-
BISE Multan announces Inter-II results15 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates two mega projects in city15 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 for responsible use of service15 minutes ago
-
Fugitive arrested from Saudi Arabia15 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 16 properties25 minutes ago
-
KMU explores establishment of Health Sciences Campus in Mohmand district35 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for arrangements of Rabi ul Awal45 minutes ago
-
Local gas production stands at 3200 MMCFD: NA told45 minutes ago