School staff suspended for early closure

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The education Department Peshawar has suspended the entire staff of Government Primary School, Azakhel, for closing the school before the designated time.

A memo issued by the District Education Officer (DEO) Peshawar here Wednesday, announced the suspension and formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter.

The committee has been directed to complete its investigation and submit a report within 7 days. The DEO emphasized that adherence to regulations and ensuring timely attendance and leave are top priorities for the department.