School staff suspended for non-celebration on Independence Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohtasim Billah Shah on Monday took action and suspended several school staff members, including principals and headmasters, for their failure to celebrate Independence Day ceremonies in government schools in Peshawar.

The Secretary of Education embarked on a tour of various government schools, where he encountered instances of non-compliance with directives to hold Independence Day celebrations.

Secretary Education Shah visited Haris Shaheed High School and suspended Principal Aftab for non-celebrating Independence Day.

Similarly, the Secretary also visited Zaryab Colony Primary School, where despite instructions, no event related to Independence Day was organized.

Consequently, the school's head teacher and 11 other educators were suspended.

Further, the Secretary of Education has issued orders to transfer them to far flung areas of the province as part of disciplinary measures.

Mohtasim Billah Shah emphasized that no negligence would be tolerated in the context of Independence Day celebrations.

He also directed all officials in various districts to promptly submit reports regarding Independence Day events.

It is worth noting that prior to Independence Day, the Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had issued directives for the observance of Independence Day ceremonies in all government schools throughout the province.