Open Menu

School Staff Suspended For Non-celebration On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2023 | 01:20 PM

School staff suspended for non-celebration on Independence Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohtasim Billah Shah on Monday took action and suspended several school staff members, including principals and headmasters, for their failure to celebrate Independence Day ceremonies in government schools in Peshawar.

The Secretary of Education embarked on a tour of various government schools, where he encountered instances of non-compliance with directives to hold Independence Day celebrations.

Secretary Education Shah visited Haris Shaheed High School and suspended Principal Aftab for non-celebrating Independence Day.

Similarly, the Secretary also visited Zaryab Colony Primary School, where despite instructions, no event related to Independence Day was organized.

Consequently, the school's head teacher and 11 other educators were suspended.

Further, the Secretary of Education has issued orders to transfer them to far flung areas of the province as part of disciplinary measures.

Mohtasim Billah Shah emphasized that no negligence would be tolerated in the context of Independence Day celebrations.

He also directed all officials in various districts to promptly submit reports regarding Independence Day events.

It is worth noting that prior to Independence Day, the Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had issued directives for the observance of Independence Day ceremonies in all government schools throughout the province.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Education Independence Event All Government

Recent Stories

Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resign ..

Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resignation as senator

1 minute ago
 Nation celebrates Independence Day today

Nation celebrates Independence Day today

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises mor ..

Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises more surprises ahead

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

17 hours ago
UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

17 hours ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

17 hours ago
 USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

19 hours ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

19 hours ago
 Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

19 hours ago
 UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan