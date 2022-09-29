School Student Councils presidents get training for developing leadership skills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :A three day training session for newly elected presidents of Schools' student Councils aiming at developing leadership skills, achieving discipline, high goals and academic performance concluded at a local hotel here.

In the first phase, training was imparted to 60 newly elected presidents of boys' elementary and secondary schools of all the tehsils of South Punjab, while the training of the newly elected presidents of the student councils will begin on September 30 and culminate on October 2.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Secretary school education South Punjab Dr. Ehtesham Anwar said that a successful student has the ability to find a ray of light in the darkness.

On this occasion, Deputy Secretary Khawaja Mazharul Haq, DPI (Secondary) South Punjab Zahida Batul, DPI (Elementary) South Punjab Parvez Iqbal, Director Education Multan Division Shaukat Sherwani and CEO Education Multan Shamshir Ahmad Khan, among other educational officers were present.

A large number of teachers and students also attended the training session.

He stated that leadership was name of a mission and a person who does not have a positive mission in life cannot be successful.

He said that the elections of student councils were held in the government schools of South Punjab last month. After the training, the newly elected presidents will train other office bearers of the council in their schools.