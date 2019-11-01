UrduPoint.com
School Students Show Solidarity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 02:49 PM

School students show solidarity with Kashmiris

The students of Shaheed Wahabuddin High School participated in an art competition organized by the school to show support against the atrocities taking place in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The students of Shaheed Wahabuddin High School participated in an art competition organized by the school to show support against the atrocities taking place in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Students displayed unity with the Kashmiris and expressed their support by displaying placards and slogans. The students were awarded with prizes by the Principal Abdul Haq in the presence of officer from PID, Peshawar.

The principal, in his address to the participants of this event, said the student worked heartily to express unity with Kashmir and condemn the current situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the United Nations to act against the human rights' violations being committed in the held valley. He further said that students of schools, colleges and universities were with their Kashmiri brethren in spirit and will raise their voices for Kashmiris' rights.

He said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and sacrifices of Kashmiri people will not go in vain. He claimed that independence was inevitable and the Indians have to realize this soon.

