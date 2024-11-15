School Students Visits AIOU
Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A group of students of an Islamabad-based school, Saint Gabriel school, visited Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday.
The students visited Print Production Unit, Radio and Television Studios, Central Library, Students’ facilitation center and call center of the University. Incharge Printing Press, Dr. Sarmad Iqbal briefed the students regarding the processes of designing, pasting, plating, and printing.
Dr. Sarmad Iqbal informed the students that this is the largest printing press among Asian universities, producing 2 million books each semester. He further elaborated that these machines were imported from Japan, Germany, the UK, and China.
During their visit to the Call Center and facilitation center, the students were briefed on the services provided to students of the University across the country. They were informed that the call center handles 1,500 calls daily, providing the required information to students.
Meanwhile, a larger number of students visit the facilitation center daily to resolve their issues under one roof.
Later, the students toured the library and radio/TV studios.
They showed great interest in the Iqbal Gallery within the library and asked numerous questions, which were satisfactorily answered by the senior cataloger, Muhammad Ishaq.
The students’ faces lit up with joy upon seeing the University’s radio/TV studios.They expressed surprise, saying they had never imagined that an educational institution could have such advanced facilities.
Sharing their impressions of the visit, the students remarked that they felt as if they were in a university of a developed country, given the exceptional educational facilities, administrative arrangements, and overall environment.
Before leaving, the students enthusiastically chanted slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Allama Iqbal Open University Zindabad."
