UrduPoint.com

School Teacher Allegedly Tortures Student

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2022 | 03:50 PM

School teacher allegedly tortures student

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :A school teacher of Government Primary School Zargarabad allegedly tortured a child here on Saturday.

According to detail given by the Police Station Agha Mayer Janishah, Yaka Tug, City area, the father of a child identified as Salam Akhtar filed an application for action against the teacher of the Government Primary School Zargarabad.

Father claimed that his child received head injury and severe back injury due to uncalled-for punishment.

In his application, the child's father has strongly demanded from Minister of Education Shahram Tarkai to take strict action against teacher Alamzeb. The education minister took notice of the incident of violence in the school and directed Secretary Education Mutasim Ballah to immediately conduct an inquiry.

"The inquiry has been handed over to Director Education Hafiz Ibrahim," Shahram Tarakai informed media men and assured of taking strict action against those involved in the incident.

Related Topics

Education Police Station Media From Government

Recent Stories

UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood rel ..

UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood relief volunteer teams who perfor ..

40 minutes ago
 Worrisome to link the names of top military office ..

Worrisome to link the names of top military officers to the Long March attack wi ..

44 minutes ago
 Check Out vivo's Y Series for Amazing and Affordab ..

Check Out vivo's Y Series for Amazing and Affordable Phones

47 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set 142-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set 142-run target for England

48 minutes ago
 Imran Khan inciting PTI workers against state inst ..

Imran Khan inciting PTI workers against state institutions: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Govt requested to take punitive action against per ..

Govt requested to take punitive action against perpetrators of institution's def ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.