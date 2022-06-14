A school teacher died of heart attack in custody of FIA, here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :A school teacher died of heart attack in custody of FIA, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the teacher namely Muhammad Shafique was in custody of FIA.

According to Assistant Director FIA Muhammad Ali, the deceased was in depression due to different domestic issues. Similarly, he was also faced with heart complications due to family history.