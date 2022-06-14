UrduPoint.com

School Teacher Dies Of Heart Attack In FIA's Custody

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2022 | 10:03 PM

School teacher dies of heart attack in FIA's custody

A school teacher died of heart attack in custody of FIA, here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :A school teacher died of heart attack in custody of FIA, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the teacher namely Muhammad Shafique was in custody of FIA.

According to Assistant Director FIA Muhammad Ali, the deceased was in depression due to different domestic issues. Similarly, he was also faced with heart complications due to family history.

Related Topics

Attack Died Muhammad Ali Federal Investigation Agency Family Depression

Recent Stories

Rs1.468 billion earmarked for minorities

Rs1.468 billion earmarked for minorities

3 minutes ago
 National dialogue, way forward of all crises: Ashr ..

National dialogue, way forward of all crises: Ashrafi

36 minutes ago
 People on ECL to not travel abroad without prior a ..

People on ECL to not travel abroad without prior approval from Interior Ministry ..

37 minutes ago
 Quality education to children vital for GB progres ..

Quality education to children vital for GB progress, prosperity: President

36 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner holds meeting with dairy farme ..

Deputy Commissioner holds meeting with dairy farmers to review milk prices

39 minutes ago
 Wassan hails Sindh provincial budget for 2022-23

Wassan hails Sindh provincial budget for 2022-23

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.