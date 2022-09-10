UrduPoint.com

School Teacher Dies, Unknown Kid Sustains Serious Injuries In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2022 | 12:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :A school teacher died while another unknown kid sustained severe injuries as a passenger van hit the motorcycle of the school teacher and also crushed a passerby unknown kid.

According to Rescue 1122, a speeding van hit a teacher namely Rana Muhammad Asif, who was heading to his school Malikabad, near Kanda Stop, Dairah Deenpanah.

The van after colliding with the motorcycle also crushed another passerby unknown kid. Resultantly, the both, teacher and the kid sustained severe injuries. The injured were shifted to hospital wherein teacher Rana Muhammad Asif died. However, the condition of the unknown kids was also very serious. Local police is investigating the incident.

