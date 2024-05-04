School teacher held over torturing student

Police on Saturday registered a case and arrested the school teacher over beating a student in limits of Kot Chutta police station

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Police on Saturday registered a case and arrested the school teacher over beating a student in limits of Kot Chutta police station.

According to FIR, a citizen Hussnain Abbas resident of Kot Chutta, put an application with police in which he complained that boys higher secondary school Kot Chutta teacher named Muhammad Amir Buzdar badly tortured his son Muhammad Suleman who is second class student.

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali took notice of the matter after a video of school teacher beating a student went viral.

Police registered the case against the school teacher Amir Buzdar and arrested him.

DPO said that the physical violence against children would not be tolerated at any cost.