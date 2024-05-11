Open Menu

School Teacher Injured Due To Fan Falling In The School

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM

School Teacher injured due to fan falling in the school

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) A fan fell in a classroom at Government Girls Primary School Choghalpura, school with a teacher third grade and received critical head injuries, an official of the Rescue 1122 said here on Saturday.

According to detail, a ceiling fan suddenly fell on the head of a class teacher who was teaching in the third grade at Government Girls Primary School Choghalpura and her head was hit by a falling fan, resulting in the cutting of her ear as well as critical head injuries.

Soon after the incident, fear and panic spread among the students due to the fall of the fan. The school building was built in 1916 and was in dilapidated condition with the walls about to collapse, other teachers told media men during a visit.

The injured teacher was shifted to the hospital, informed the department about the incident, SDEO Shamim Akhtar told media men. Shamim Akhtar accepted that the school building is in dilapidated condition and a summary has already been sent for speedy renovation.

Related Topics

Injured Visit Rescue 1122 Media Government

Recent Stories

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

15 minutes ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

24 minutes ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

4 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

6 hours ago
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

8 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

17 hours ago
 Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan