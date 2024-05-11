School Teacher injured due to fan falling in the school

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) A fan fell in a classroom at Government Girls Primary School Choghalpura, school with a teacher third grade and received critical head injuries, an official of the Rescue 1122 said here on Saturday.

According to detail, a ceiling fan suddenly fell on the head of a class teacher who was teaching in the third grade at Government Girls Primary School Choghalpura and her head was hit by a falling fan, resulting in the cutting of her ear as well as critical head injuries.

Soon after the incident, fear and panic spread among the students due to the fall of the fan. The school building was built in 1916 and was in dilapidated condition with the walls about to collapse, other teachers told media men during a visit.

The injured teacher was shifted to the hospital, informed the department about the incident, SDEO Shamim Akhtar told media men. Shamim Akhtar accepted that the school building is in dilapidated condition and a summary has already been sent for speedy renovation.