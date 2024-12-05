School teacher killed in Bara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A government teacher was shot dead by unknown persons in Bara tehsil of district Khyber on Thursday.

According to details, unknown persons opened fire at a teacher identified as Roohul Amin in an attempt to snatch a bike from him.

The teacher was shifted to the hospital in an injured condition but he succumbed to bullet injuries at the hospital.

The deceased was said to belong to the Koki Khel Jamrud tribe.

Soon after the incident, students of the school staged a protest by closing the Madrasa Chowk for all types of traffic. They demanded arrest of the culprits.