School teacher killed in bomb blast

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :A school teacher was killed when a roadside bomb exploded at an area of Mamond Tehsil on Wednesday morning, say police.

Shafiullah was going to school when an improvised explosive device (IED) placed by unidentified persons went off.

As a result he was critically injured.

Soon after the blast, local and rescue 1122 personnel reached the site and shifted him to district headquarters hospital Khaar where he succumbed to injuries.