School teacher killed over property dispute

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :A school teacher was tortured to death over a property dispute by his relatives near Aman Chowk, a locality of tehsil Pasrur.

According to police on Wednesday, Hafiz Shabbir Ahmed, school teacher, was brutally tortured by his relatives in tehsil Pasrur over a property dispute.

He was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pasrur where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem.

City police station registered a case against the accused and started investigation.