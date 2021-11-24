UrduPoint.com

School Teacher Killed Over Property Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 03:54 PM

School teacher killed over property dispute

A school teacher was tortured to death over a property dispute by his relatives near Aman Chowk, a locality of tehsil Pasrur

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :A school teacher was tortured to death over a property dispute by his relatives near Aman Chowk, a locality of tehsil Pasrur.

According to police on Wednesday, Hafiz Shabbir Ahmed, school teacher, was brutally tortured by his relatives in tehsil Pasrur over a property dispute.

He was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pasrur where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem.

City police station registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Pasrur

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz says ex-CJP’s leaked audio is a cha ..

Maryam Nawaz says ex-CJP’s leaked audio is a charge sheet against him

9 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima&#039;s efforts in supporting active ..

Sheikha Fatima&#039;s efforts in supporting active participation of women in pea ..

16 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan’s Punjab launches two ..

Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan’s Punjab launches two new initiatives to promote inv ..

16 minutes ago
 Govt to execute Rs120 bln in Ehsaas Rashan program ..

Govt to execute Rs120 bln in Ehsaas Rashan program, says Sania Nishtar

19 minutes ago
 Islam spread in subcontinent through Sufi saints' ..

Islam spread in subcontinent through Sufi saints' message of love, peace: Fawad

6 minutes ago
 Indian troops forcing people to stay outdoors in f ..

Indian troops forcing people to stay outdoors in freezing cold: APHC

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.