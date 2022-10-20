UrduPoint.com

School Teacher Robbed, Shot Injured Over Resistance

Published October 20, 2022 | 07:43 PM

School teacher robbed, shot injured over resistance

A female school teacher was robbed of cash and a mobile phone at gunpoint by two unidentified armed robbers and shot injured for putting up resistance near Baghwali Laat on Thursday

According to police sources, a school teacher of Government Girls School Village 451/EB Baghwali Laat, Nadia was returning home from school along with her husband Tanveer Ahmed and a minor son on the motorcycle.

All of a sudden, two unidentified armed dacoits intercepted the family near Baghwali Laat. The outlaws held them, hostage, at gunpoint and snatched cash and mobile phones.

The outlaws also shot injured the school teacher when she tried to resist the robbery bid and escaped from the scene.

The injured was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Burewala from where she was referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan due to critical condition.

The police have started an investigation into the incident.

