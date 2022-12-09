School teacher shot dead

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :An unknown assailant on Friday morning shot dead a female teacher of a private school in Garhi Karimdad area in the vicinity of Daudzai police station.

Police said the female teacher was on her way to school when an armed motorist fired at her from close range in Garhi Karimdad area. As a result, she died on the spot.

Daudzai police reached the site of the incident and collected evidence for investigation.