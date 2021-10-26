UrduPoint.com

School Teacher Shot Dead In Hangu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 03:57 PM

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :A school teacher was shot dead by unknown assailants near the District education Office here on Tuesday.

Police said the school teacher named Ali Murtaza of Kohat who was deployed at Government Higher Secondary School Ibrahim Zai had come to the District Education Office for some official work when unknown assailants riding a motorcycle shot him dead.

The assailants managed to flee the scene.

The area police cordoned off the area and started a search operation to arrest the culprits.

