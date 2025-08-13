School teacher, young daughter shot dead

(@FahadShabbir)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) In a tragic incident in the jurisdiction of Asbanr Police Station, Tehsil Adenzai, here a schoolteacher and his young daughter were shot dead by unidentified assailants on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident took place in the area of Shor Shang Khwar, Asbanr, where Umar Khaliq, son of Syed Haroon, aged about 38 years, was heading to his school duty accompanied by his 3 to 4-year-old daughter, Zeba Gul when unknown gunmen opened fire on them with automatic weapons, killing both on the spot.

The bodies of father and daughter were shifted to the local hospital for legal formalities.

The motive behind the double murder could not be ascertained immediately, however the Police reached on the spot and launched an investigation.

Following the incident, residents of Asbanr staged a protest by gathering at Khandaro Chowk, Uch, on the Main GT Road and the bypass, blocking Timergara road to all kinds of traffic, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

Authorities assured the protesters that all resources would be utilized to apprehend the culprits.

APP/ari-adi