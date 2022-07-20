UrduPoint.com

School Teachers' Presence Remain Below 90 Percent In KP: Report

Published July 20, 2022

School teachers' presence remain below 90 percent in KP: Report

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Monitoring Authority (KPEMA) in a report published here on Wednesday acknowledged that except in two districts of the province the presence of school teachers in rest of the districts remained from 55 to 89 percent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education Monitoring Authority (KPEMA) in a report published here on Wednesday acknowledged that except in two districts of the province the presence of school teachers in rest of the districts remained from 55 to 89 percent.

The official reported made public here said that DI Khan and Nowshera were the two districts where presence of school teachers was recorded 100 percent while Mohmand was the only unfortunate district where the attendance of school teachers was zero followed by South Waziristan with 55 percent and North Waziristan with 58 percent.

Similarly, the students attendance was also reported from 56 to 86 percent in all the districts of the province, adding that the visits of administration staff to schools throughout the province to access the missing facilities, teachers and students' attendance was not so encouraging and reported from 15 to 51 percent.

Regarding drinking water, toilet, boundary wall and electricity facilities, it reported that 53 schools in Upper Kohistan, 49 in Palas, 32 in South Waziristan, 16 in Bajaur and 11 in Khyber were without water facilities.

Similarly, the toilet facility was 41 percent in Lower Kohistan, 46 in Upper Kohistan, 55 in Palas and 55 in Torghar however in rest of the district the facility was available from 73 to 100 percent.

According to the report it was noted that 14 percent schools in constituency of Minister for Education were without boundary walls. However the electricity supply was reported to 85 percent schools.

Reacting to the report, Secretary Education Mohtasim Billah said that the facilities have been provided in most of the schools of the province and efforts were being made to provide basic facilities in far flung areas.

He said that the water, electricity, washroom and other basic facilities would soon be provided to all the schools across the province.

