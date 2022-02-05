UrduPoint.com

School Teachers, Students Hold Kashmir Solidarity Day Rally

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The students of various schools and Primary School Teachers Association here on Saturday organized Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rally was heavily participated by students and teachers of various schools besides Headmasters of Government Primary Schools Ganj Mandi and Kotla Philbanan Saeed-ur-Rehman Yousafzai and Hayat Khan.

They marched through different areas and turned int public gathering after reaching at Tehsil Gurghatri.

The speakers on the occasion said that Kashmiris have been facing Indian state terrorism for many decades and we stand shoulder to shoulder with them till their independence from the unlawful and forcible occupation by India. They urged upon the international community to take notice of the inhumane acts of Indian forces against innocent people of Kashmir fighting for their rights to self-determination.

On this occasion, the school teachers and school students also chanted slogans "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan".

