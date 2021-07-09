School teachers to face stern punitive action on absence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday decided to initiate punitive action against teachers failing to attend the school without prior and acceptable application.

According to a notification issued here, it has been decided to deduct one day's salary of the teacher failing to attend the school for two days.

It was further decided that the annual increment of a teacher showing absence from schools without any anticipation for three days, would be seized.

The notification said, two years increments of a teacher who remains absent from school for four days without any leave application would be stopped for three years while a teacher remaining absent for five days could be demoted, sent on forced retirement or even terminated from the service.

The Ministry of Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sent a notification in this regard to all the district education officers for compliance.