School Timings Changed Due To Hot Weather

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM

School timings changed due to hot weather

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) In response to the ongoing extreme heat, the education Department here Tuesday officially announced a change in school timings.

According to a notification, all schools will now begin their day at 7:15 a.m.

The revised schedule outlines different dismissal times for Primary and high schools, saying that high schools will close at 12:15 P.m. while primary schools will end their day earlier, at 11:40 a.m.

This decision has been taken to safeguard students from the harsh weather conditions and ensure their well-being during the peak summer period. The new timings are effective immediately.

APP/vak

