School timings rescheduled

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The Elementary and Secondary education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in view of foggy weather in the province, the school timings have been rescheduled from January 2 to January 31, 2023.

The Primary school's timings will be from 9:15 am to 1:30 pm while timings of middle and higher secondary schools will be from 9 am to 2:30 pm, said a notification issued here on Saturday.