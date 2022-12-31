UrduPoint.com

School Timings Rescheduled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 07:50 PM

School timings rescheduled

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The Elementary and Secondary education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in view of foggy weather in the province, the school timings have been rescheduled from January 2 to January 31, 2023.

The Primary school's timings will be from 9:15 am to 1:30 pm while timings of middle and higher secondary schools will be from 9 am to 2:30 pm, said a notification issued here on Saturday.

Related Topics

Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education January From

Recent Stories

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential co ..

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential commodities on subsidized rates

12 minutes ago
 Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

12 minutes ago
 Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers ..

Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers Meeting in January - Cavusoglu

12 minutes ago
 Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukrain ..

Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukraine With High Military Award

12 minutes ago
 Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Partic ..

Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Participants of Special Operation - ..

29 minutes ago
 Shoe industry has great potential to grow in Pakis ..

Shoe industry has great potential to grow in Pakistan: RCCI

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.