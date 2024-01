KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Sindh Government has announced that school timings in public as well as private sector schools in Sindh (Except Karachi Region i-e 8:30 am) will start from 9 am till January 31, 2024.

