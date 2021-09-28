School transport facility not to be withdrawn from labourers' children: Ansar Majeed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan on Tuesday announced that school transport facility would not be withdrawn from the children of laborers.

He announced this while presiding over a meeting here at the office of Secretary Labour in which Secretary Labour Liaqat Ali, Additional Secretary Imran Ali Sultan, Director General Labour Welfare Faisal Zahoor, CEO Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Hamid and other officials attended.

The minister directed the secretary Labour to immediately resolve the issues related to the provision of transport. He also directed to complete the process of providing welfare grants to the workers and their families as soon as possible.

Later, on the direction of the Provincial Minister, the secretary Labour met the delegation of labour leaders led by President Pakistan Workers Welfare Federation Chaudhry Naseem and assured them that all issues would be resolved immediately.

He said that a meeting of the governing body of Punjab Workers Welfare Fund would be held this month for immediate resolution of all problems of workers.

The Labour Secretary said that pending cases of welfare grants would be settled and paid within 90 days while a meeting of the district scrutiny committees had been convened to review the issues pertaining to the provision of welfare grants.

He said the district scrutiny committees would be bound to ensure that no case was pending for more than two weeks, adding that if the scrutiny committee does not send the case to the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund within two weeks, the applicant should contact the office of secretary Labour and register his complaint.

He said that officers would clearly inform the applicant about the documents required for the welfare grants, adding that action would be taken against the officers for unnecessary delay and failure to provide correct information to the applicant.

The Labor Secretary said that in order to ensure transparency, not only the systemof digitization would be maintained but also it would be further improved.