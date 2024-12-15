School uniform policy relaxed for winter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The Punjab education Department has issued a notification to relax the uniform policy for children in winter.

According to the notification, the relaxation in the uniform policy will be applicable to all government and private schools with immediate effect.

From now on, students can wear jackets, sweaters, coats, socks and shoes of any color.

The notification said that the uniform policy will be applicable till February 28, 2025. The relaxation in the uniform policy has been made to protect students from the cold.