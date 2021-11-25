UrduPoint.com

School Uniform Shop Catches Fire In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 02:27 PM

School uniform shop catches fire in Bahawalpur

A largest superstore outlet dealing in business of school uniform, syllabus and non-syllabus books and sports items caught fire here in Satellite Town area of the city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :A largest superstore outlet dealing in business of school uniform, syllabus and non-syllabus books and sports items caught fire here in Satellite Town area of the city.

Official sources in Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said that their fire tenders rushed to Commercial Area of Satellite Town area of the city after receiving phone call that fire had erupted in the largest superstore dealing in business of school uniform, book and sports items in the city.

The basement of the superstore was filled with school uniform while first story was engaged in sale of syllabus and non-syllabus books.

Fire erupted in basement, apparently due to electricity short circuit. But, few sources said that one of the employees might forget removing switched on iron press from cloth while pressing school uniform which caused eruption of fire that engulfed the entire basement.

"However, police stopped traffic on the said section and fire tenders of Punjab Emergency Service extinguished fire after a hectic efforts," official sources said.

No loss of life was reported.

