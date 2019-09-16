School uniforms distributed in Mardan

Former District Member of PTI from Union Council Palo Dheri Mardan, Muzafar Shah distributed school uniforms worth one million rupees among girls and boys students of different schools in Mardan district.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) :Former District Member of PTI from Union Council Palo Dheri Mardan, Muzafar Shah distributed school uniforms worth one million rupees among girls and boys students of different schools in Mardan district.

As per details school uniforms worth Rs100000 were distributed in Government Girls middle School Cheena, Rs 100000 uniforms in Government Girls High School Zor Abad, Rs 50000 uniforms in Government High School Gharib Abad, Rs 250,000 uniforms in Girls High School Palo Dheri Mardan, Rs 100000 school uniforms in Government Boys Middle Schools Cheena, Rs 52000 school uniforms in Middle School Sher Abad, Rs 100000 uniforms in Higher Secondary School Palo Dheri, Rs 52000 uniforms in Primary School Serai and as many in Primary Schools Ali Abad.

In Primary School Shah Toori uniforms worth 24000 were distributed while in Primary School Sher Abad uniforms worth 25000 were distributed among students.

Muzaffar Shah on this occasion informed that in budget of Union Council Palo Dheri funds were allocated for free of cost provision of school uniforms to students and today the same were distributed. He said the PTI government is endeavoring to promote education and encourage students to continue their studies with mental peace.