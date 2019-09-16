UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

School Uniforms Distributed In Mardan

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 03:52 PM

School uniforms distributed in Mardan

Former District Member of PTI from Union Council Palo Dheri Mardan, Muzafar Shah distributed school uniforms worth one million rupees among girls and boys students of different schools in Mardan district.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) :Former District Member of PTI from Union Council Palo Dheri Mardan, Muzafar Shah distributed school uniforms worth one million rupees among girls and boys students of different schools in Mardan district.

As per details school uniforms worth Rs100000 were distributed in Government Girls middle School Cheena, Rs 100000 uniforms in Government Girls High School Zor Abad, Rs 50000 uniforms in Government High School Gharib Abad, Rs 250,000 uniforms in Girls High School Palo Dheri Mardan, Rs 100000 school uniforms in Government Boys Middle Schools Cheena, Rs 52000 school uniforms in Middle School Sher Abad, Rs 100000 uniforms in Higher Secondary School Palo Dheri, Rs 52000 uniforms in Primary School Serai and as many in Primary Schools Ali Abad.

In Primary School Shah Toori uniforms worth 24000 were distributed while in Primary School Sher Abad uniforms worth 25000 were distributed among students.

Muzaffar Shah on this occasion informed that in budget of Union Council Palo Dheri funds were allocated for free of cost provision of school uniforms to students and today the same were distributed. He said the PTI government is endeavoring to promote education and encourage students to continue their studies with mental peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Budget Mardan Same From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Sami Aslam becomes 12th batsman to carry bat in a ..

6 minutes ago

Northern make spirited reply against Khyber Pakhtu ..

49 minutes ago

Career-best unbeaten 249 by Abid Ali

55 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 8 Big 6.6”HD+ display brings an exce ..

1 hour ago

Two-day regional conference on 'Trafficking in Per ..

19 seconds ago

Man killed by unknown assailants D I Khan

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.