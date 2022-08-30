School van overturns, 10 children injured

BUREWALA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :A school van overturned near Gaggu Mandi area after losing control leaving ten children injured.

According to rescuers, all of the injured were shifted to local rural health center.

Few of them with minor wounds were discharged from the health unit after receiving required medical treatment.

The accident reported to have occurred at suburban village 193/EB, due to dilapidated condition of the road caused by torrential rains that hit the region recently.