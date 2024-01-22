School Vans Collided Due To Fog, 8 Students Injured
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Eight female students, including 1 male student got injured in a collision between private school vehicles on Monday
in Rajar Bypass, Charsadda due to heavy fog.
According to a private news channel, Rescue-1122 team reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and
shifted the injured students to the hospital.
Hospital sources said that 4 students were seriously injured in the accident and have been shifted to Peshawar for
further treatment.
Recent Stories
‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..
PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..
Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP orders effective patrolling at night53 seconds ago
-
Power suspension for Peshawar, D I Khan and Mingora notified55 seconds ago
-
SEPA raids traders selling non-biodegradable plastic shoppers1 minute ago
-
Security arrangements being finalized for general elections: RPO1 minute ago
-
DMO issues notice to Irfanullah Marwat over aerial firing in PS 1051 minute ago
-
LDA demolishes illegal constructions1 minute ago
-
Health facilities provided by government reviewed11 minutes ago
-
15712 power pilferers nabbed during five months11 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad wins tennis sports league11 minutes ago
-
Traders announce to support JUI-F candidate in elections on PK-11321 minutes ago
-
Solangi lauds FM Jilani for ‘managing fastest de-escalation’ with Iran21 minutes ago
-
USAID investment, Climate summit underscores US support for Pakistan's economy31 minutes ago