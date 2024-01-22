Open Menu

School Vans Collided Due To Fog, 8 Students Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM

School vans collided due to fog, 8 students Injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Eight female students, including 1 male student got injured in a collision between private school vehicles on Monday

in Rajar Bypass, Charsadda due to heavy fog.

According to a private news channel, Rescue-1122 team reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and

shifted the injured students to the hospital.

Hospital sources said that 4 students were seriously injured in the accident and have been shifted to Peshawar for

further treatment.

