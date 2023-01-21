UrduPoint.com

School Violence Incident: Court Grants Interim Bail To Three Students

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 08:43 PM

School violence incident: Court grants interim bail to three students

An additional district and sessions Judge (AD&SJ) on Saturday granted interim bail to three school girls, involved in torturing their class fellow at a private school in defence area, till January 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :An additional district and sessions Judge (AD&SJ) on Saturday granted interim bail to three school girls, involved in torturing their class fellow at a private school in defence area, till January 30.

AD&SJ Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal conducted the proceedings on the bail applications of the suspects.

The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that police had registered a false and fabricated case against his clients. He submitted his clients wanted to join the investigations to prove their innocence.

He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of bail to his clients.

The court, after hearing arguments of the petitioners' counsel, granted interim bail to suspects till January 30. The court also sought a report from police on the next date of hearing.

Defence-A police had registered a case against the suspects under section 337A, 354 and 379 of Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of victim's father, Imran Younas.

The complainant stated that her daughter was beaten by three of her class fellows at a private school located in DHA phase 4 Lahore.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Police January From Court

Recent Stories

Dr Sania Nishtar briefs CM about Ehsaas Rashan Pro ..

Dr Sania Nishtar briefs CM about Ehsaas Rashan Programme

27 seconds ago
 Commissioner reviews progress on cases referred by ..

Commissioner reviews progress on cases referred by Punjab Ombudsperson's Office

2 minutes ago
 Final of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Fi ..

Final of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Final on Sunday

10 minutes ago
 CTD arrests five alleged terrorists

CTD arrests five alleged terrorists

10 minutes ago
 Tanzania opposition holds first rally since ban li ..

Tanzania opposition holds first rally since ban lifted

10 minutes ago
 Kilde overcomes dip in confidence for Kitzbuehel w ..

Kilde overcomes dip in confidence for Kitzbuehel win

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.