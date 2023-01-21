School violence incident: Court grants interim bail to three students

An additional district and sessions Judge (AD&SJ) on Saturday granted interim bail to three school girls, involved in torturing their class fellow at a private school in defence area, till January 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :An additional district and sessions Judge (AD&SJ) on Saturday granted interim bail to three school girls, involved in torturing their class fellow at a private school in defence area, till January 30.

AD&SJ Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal conducted the proceedings on the bail applications of the suspects.

The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that police had registered a false and fabricated case against his clients. He submitted his clients wanted to join the investigations to prove their innocence.

He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of bail to his clients.

The court, after hearing arguments of the petitioners' counsel, granted interim bail to suspects till January 30. The court also sought a report from police on the next date of hearing.

Defence-A police had registered a case against the suspects under section 337A, 354 and 379 of Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of victim's father, Imran Younas.

The complainant stated that her daughter was beaten by three of her class fellows at a private school located in DHA phase 4 Lahore.