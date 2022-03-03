UrduPoint.com

School Watchman Suspended On Torturing Minor Girl

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2022

A school watchman was suspended on allegations of torturing a minor girl at girls high school Kand Sargana on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :A school watchman was suspended on allegations of torturing a minor girl at girls high school Kand Sargana on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner Khanewal Salman Khan took serious notice of a report on social media that stated that the minor girl suffered an injury on her lips and a tooth broken, says an official release.

CEO education Khanewal suspended the watchman Kashif Raza and deputed headmaster Kand Sargana higher secondary school as the inquiry officer to probe the matter and submit report.

DC said that torture on students at educational institutions was intolerable and action would be taken against watchman if found involved in the incident.

