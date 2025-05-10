Schoolchildren Get Civil Defence Training In DIKhan
Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2025 | 07:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) In compliance with the Awami Agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Civil Defence Office Dera Ismail Khana organized a training session at Government Centennial Model Higher Secondary school No. 01 here Saturday.
Civil Defence Officer Asmat Mehsud, along with his instructional staff, provided training to the students and staff of the School.
The initiative aimed to equip students with the necessary skills to respond effectively in case of emergencies.
The Civil Defence training team carried out practical training session for students, focusing on emergency response techniques, including first aid, bleeding control and safe evacuation procedures.
