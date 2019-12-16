Schoolchildren take out rally to express solidarity with APS martyrs

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Students and teachers of various schools of Larkana on Monday held a rally to express solidarity with the martyrs of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar.

The rally started from Government Pilot Higher Secondary School Larkana and concluded at SSP Office Chowk.

The participants of the rally carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans to condemn terrorism and to pay homage to the martyrs.