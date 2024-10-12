Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Schoolchildren take to street rally in Mirpur AJK to express solidarity with Palestine

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) A free-Palestine street rally was staged by the schoolchildren of the Mirpur AJK principal campus of the International Islamic University of Islamabad Schools network here on Saturday to express full solidarity with the Israeli-imposed war on innocent people of Palestine and to urge the international community and world rights bodies to move ahead to save the occupied Palestine people from Israel's unabated aggression. 

Carrying the Palestine national flag, placards, and banners bearing anti-Israeli and pro-Palestine's freedom slogans, the protestant schoolchildren staged a protest demonstration outside the school campus, calling upon the world in general and Muslim Ummah in particular to initiate every possible due economic and otherwise sanction against Israel for her aggression against the innocent Palestinians, including the minor children and infants.

 

The children participating in the protest also raised full-throated slogans against Israelis’ continual atrocities against innocent Palestinians.

The demonstrating students urged the community of nations in general and the Muslim Ummah in particular to break their silence over the increased brutalities of the Israeli forces against Palestinians and the people of Lebanon

The rally also called for the meaningful role of the United Nations to ensure the early liberation of occupied Muslim homelands, including Palestine and Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, from usurpers of Israeli and Indian unlawful occupation, respectively.

