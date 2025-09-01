School,colleges to remain closed for one week in Kot Momin

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim announced an extension of school closure

in Kot Momin tehsil for seven days due to flood and rescue operations.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, the educational institutions in the area

will remain closed from September 3 to September 9.

The spokesperson for the DC office said all government, private schools and colleges

in Kot Momin tehsil would remain closed for seven more days after severe flooding.

The deputy commissioner directed all relevant departments and officials to implement

the decision and ensure the safety of students.

The DC said that efforts were underway to manage the flood situation with emergency

services and relief operations being carried out in the affected areas.