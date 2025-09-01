Open Menu

School,colleges To Remain Closed For One Week In Kot Momin

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 02:30 PM

School,colleges to remain closed for one week in Kot Momin

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim announced an extension of school closure

in Kot Momin tehsil for seven days due to flood and rescue operations.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, the educational institutions in the area

will remain closed from September 3 to September 9.

The spokesperson for the DC office said all government, private schools and colleges

in Kot Momin tehsil would remain closed for seven more days after severe flooding.

The deputy commissioner directed all relevant departments and officials to implement

the decision and ensure the safety of students.

The DC said that efforts were underway to manage the flood situation with emergency

services and relief operations being carried out in the affected areas.

Recent Stories

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award ..

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously

2 hours ago
 Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and tr ..

Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class

2 hours ago
 China proposes establishment of SCO Development Ba ..

China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit

3 hours ago
 Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in P ..

Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

2 days ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

3 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan