Schools Asked To Set Up Environmental Societies Till Jan 31

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2024 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The school Education Department (SED) issued a directive on Sunday to all schools in the province to establish Environmental Societies till January 31, 2025.

The SED sources told APP that the societies would focus on combating environmental pollution and eliminating smog.

In this regard, the district education officers across all districts would lead these societies. Schools are also required to appoint focal persons for smog prevention, and the School Education Department has mandated the formation of these committees within three days.

