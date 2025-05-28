Open Menu

Schools Association Pays Tribute To Scientists On Youm-e-Takbeer

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Schools Association pays Tribute to Scientists on Youm-e-Takbeer

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The Private Schools and Colleges Management Association Pakistan organized a dignified ceremony to mark Youm-e-Takbeer, attended by heads of private educational institutions, teachers, and students.

Association President Malik Naseem Ahmed addressed the gathering in which he recalled the unforgettable moments of 28th May 1998. "Youm-e-Takbeer is an unforgettable day in our national history when Pakistan sent a clear message to its adversaries that we will never compromise on our sovereignty", he said and added that Youm-e-Takbeer symbolizes our scientific progress, national unity, and defence capabilities.

He paid tribute to Pakistani scientists, particularly late Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and his team, and the armed forces of Pakistan who made the country a nuclear power.

General Secretary Shahbaz Qamar emphasized that private institutions are actively fostering national awareness and promoting STEM education among youth.

"Pakistan's security and development are directly linked to quality education", he said.

Shahbaz while appreciating the historic response by armed forces during recent operation Bunyanum Marsoos against India, said that whole nation stands united with our forces in defence of the country's sovereignty.

The event included speeches, patriotic songs, and documentaries about Pakistan's nuclear achievements. The ceremony concluded with special prayers for national security, progress, and the martyrs' elevated status.

Recent Stories

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters

20 minutes ago
 UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid econo ..

UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown

35 minutes ago
 DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets comm ..

DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee

1 hour ago
 World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks of ..

World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China

1 hour ago
 EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

2 hours ago
 Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable ..

Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..

2 hours ago
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacifi ..

DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East

2 hours ago
 Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in ..

Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO

2 hours ago
 Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start ..

Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea

2 hours ago
 Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU ..

Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors

3 hours ago
 ADU hosts International Conference on Global Susta ..

ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development

3 hours ago
 DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agricult ..

DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan