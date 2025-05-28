Schools Association pays Tribute to Scientists on Youm-e-Takbeer

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The Private Schools and Colleges Management Association Pakistan organized a dignified ceremony to mark Youm-e-Takbeer, attended by heads of private educational institutions, teachers, and students.

Association President Malik Naseem Ahmed addressed the gathering in which he recalled the unforgettable moments of 28th May 1998. "Youm-e-Takbeer is an unforgettable day in our national history when Pakistan sent a clear message to its adversaries that we will never compromise on our sovereignty", he said and added that Youm-e-Takbeer symbolizes our scientific progress, national unity, and defence capabilities.

He paid tribute to Pakistani scientists, particularly late Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and his team, and the armed forces of Pakistan who made the country a nuclear power.

General Secretary Shahbaz Qamar emphasized that private institutions are actively fostering national awareness and promoting STEM education among youth.

"Pakistan's security and development are directly linked to quality education", he said.

Shahbaz while appreciating the historic response by armed forces during recent operation Bunyanum Marsoos against India, said that whole nation stands united with our forces in defence of the country's sovereignty.

The event included speeches, patriotic songs, and documentaries about Pakistan's nuclear achievements. The ceremony concluded with special prayers for national security, progress, and the martyrs' elevated status.