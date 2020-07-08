UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schools Can Not Be Opened For Public Evening Walk: Shafqat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

Schools can not be opened for public evening walk: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal education Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday said the federal capital's schools premises could not be opened for public walk in the evening.

Responding to a calling attention notice of Ali Nawaz Awan in the National Assembly, he said schools were attacked in the past by the terrorists so as the permission could not be granted to the citizens for evening walk in the schools.

Parliamentary Secretary for Education Wajiha Akram said the Federal Directorate of Education had no such a policy to allow the use of schools by public in such a way.

She said due to management and administrative issues school premises could not be opened for the public. She said every residential sector in Islamabad had public places and parks.

Ali Nawaz Awan said it was told before a standing committee of the National Assembly that a policy was being made for opening of schools in the evening for public walk.

He said policies could be altered and standard operating procedures could be made for the benefit of people.

He was of the view that schools should be opened for public in the evening.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Education

Recent Stories

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

42 minutes ago

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

57 minutes ago

SEA supports educational institutions&#039; effort ..

1 hour ago

DIFC Presidential Directive ends on 31st July 2020

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Korea on Friday

2 hours ago

Folk singer Ata Ullah Esa Khelvi rejects rumors of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.