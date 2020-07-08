Schools can not be opened for public evening walk: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal education Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday said the federal capital's schools premises could not be opened for public walk in the evening.

Responding to a calling attention notice of Ali Nawaz Awan in the National Assembly, he said schools were attacked in the past by the terrorists so as the permission could not be granted to the citizens for evening walk in the schools.

Parliamentary Secretary for Education Wajiha Akram said the Federal Directorate of Education had no such a policy to allow the use of schools by public in such a way.

She said due to management and administrative issues school premises could not be opened for the public. She said every residential sector in Islamabad had public places and parks.

Ali Nawaz Awan said it was told before a standing committee of the National Assembly that a policy was being made for opening of schools in the evening for public walk.

He said policies could be altered and standard operating procedures could be made for the benefit of people.

He was of the view that schools should be opened for public in the evening.