UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schools Can Teach Additional Material In New Curriculum: Shafqat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Schools can teach additional material in new curriculum: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said that schools are free to teach any additional material or even additional subjects in the new Single National Curriculum(SNC) .

In a Tweet, he clarified some issues regarding Single National Curriculum.

Minister said that new single national curriculum prescribes minimum learning standards the core curriculum.

He further stated that private schools can use any book that is consistent with new curriculum.

Related Topics

Education

Recent Stories

Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitte ..

22 seconds ago

Thyssenkrupp sees 'signs of recovery' after virus ..

23 seconds ago

70 acres state land recovered from illegal occupan ..

25 seconds ago

Pak, China planning to celebrate 70 years of diplo ..

26 seconds ago

New Zealand gov't supports more low-emission vehic ..

30 seconds ago

UK pubs urge timeline to reopen from lockdown

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.