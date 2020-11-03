UrduPoint.com
Schools Closed After Three Teachers Tested Positive For COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Schools closed after three teachers tested positive for COVID-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Three schools of the city were closed on Tuesday after its two female and one male teachers tested positive of coronavirus, said an official source.

The schools included Govt MA Jinnah High School, Govt Girls High School (GGHS) Kabootar Mandi and GGHS Mollah Dogran, the source informed.

The educational institutions were closed for fourteen days under SOPs, the source said and added that health department would conduct random testing for global pandemic.

When contacted, ECO District education Authority (DAE) Dr Riaz Ahmad Khan confirmed that three teachers have been tested positive for COVID-19.

He stated the school wherein they were teaching have been shut for 14 days, adding that the test of them will be repeated after seven days to ascertain whether they have tested negative or not.

The process of disinfection was going on in all schools, he explained.

