Schools Closed In Dir Upper Due To COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Schools closed in Dir Upper due to COVID-19

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) ::On the advice of the District Health Officer, Upper Dir, the Government Primary School (GBS) Barawal Bandi No. 2, Upper Dir, was closed for five days until November 18, 2020 due to detection of COVID19 positive cases in the school teacher and two students.

One of the school teacher and two more students identified as Inayat Jalal (Teacher) of GPS Barawal Dandi No. 2 and his two students Arisa Bibi and Fizan were tested COVID-19 positive, Jaffar Mansoo Abbasi, a notification issued here on Saturday said.

Observing the situation, District education Officer (Male) District Dir Upper has notified closer of the school for five days. The school would reopen on November 19.

More Stories From Pakistan

