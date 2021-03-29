UrduPoint.com
Schools Closed In Six More District Due To Spike In Covid-19 Cases : Shahram Tarakai

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Schools closed in six more district due to spike in Covid-19 cases : Shahram Tarakai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government on Monday closed all schools in six more districts due to rising number of Covod-19 cases across the province.

Education Minister, Shahram Khan Tarakai in a statement said that it was sad to announce that further six district schools of the province have been closed due to increasing Corona cases that include Attottabad, Haripur, Bajour, Khyber, Dir-Upper and Shangla.

He said that schools in 16 districts have been closed due to recent spike in coronavirus cases in the third wave of the pandemic.

The notification issued by the Khyber Pakthunkhwa Elementary and Secondary education Department says that in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation,all public and private Primary and elementary educational institutions ( primary/middle /high and higher secondary schools) including cadet colleges, model schools, madaris, academies and titivation center shall remain closed for teaching in these six districts till April 11.

