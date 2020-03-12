Schools closure decision to be made in Steering Committing meeting: Nasir Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that so far 198 people have been tested for the Coronavirus out of which 14 people are declared positive.

A meeting of the Task Force is presided over by the Sindh Chief Minister on a daily basis at the Chief Minister's House to review the current situation pertaining to the Coronavirus, he stated this while addressing a press conference on Thursday said a statement here.

The minister said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is personally monitoring the situation related to the Coronovirus.

He said that People coming from different countries are being screened while people coming from Taftan have been tested.

He made it clear that the Coronavirus is not spreading in the province rather it is found in the people coming from abroad.

Referring to the Pakistan Super League's matches in Karachi, the provincial minister said that it is the choice of every one whether he wants to go and watch the match or not as the government has completed all its arrangements to this effect.

He said that a decision regarding schools closure would be made at a meeting of the Steering Committee of the education Department.

Responding to a question on Masks, he said that the government has taken strict action against those who are selling masks at high prices.

He said that the use of ordinary soaps and sanitizers could be beneficial for the people in this situation.

Responding to another question, the minister said that Sindh government is going to set up courts of Sindh Building Control Authority to prevent illegal construction in the province.

He said that 28 officers of Sindh Building Control Authority involved in illegal construction have been suspended and they would be arrested soon.

Answering another question, he said that a decision on wheat procurement would be made soon. The provincial minister said that cybercrime experts have been approached to check fake news circulating on the social media.