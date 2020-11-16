Schools, Colleges and Universities will not be shut down, education ministers decide

(@fidahassanain)

The provincial education minister in a meeting presided over by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood says that schools, colleges and universities will not be shut down due to Covid-19 situation.

The provincial education minsiter led by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood took the decision in the meeting.

'The educational institutions will not be closed down," the education ministers were quoted as saying.

The ministers said that they would sit together next week and analyze the prevailing situation to decide the fate of educational institutions.

On other hand, the sources said that PM would chair meeting of National Command and Control Centre to analyze the situation and make further decision.

The meeting would be held today at the Prime Minister office, said the sources.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah tested positive for Covid-19, the reports said on Monday.

The Sindh Chief Minister revealed that he tested positive for the disease after Friday prayers, adding that he had quarantined himself on doctors’ advice.

According to the reports, Sindh CM was experiencing low grade fever.

On the other hand, Pakistan recorded more 19 deaths in last 24 hours by novel Covid-19 as the number of positive cases increased to 359,032. The nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 7,160.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,128 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh was at the top among all other provinces in terms of cases of Covid-19 followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.