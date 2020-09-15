UrduPoint.com
Schools, Colleges Reopen Today After Six Months

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 12:12 PM

Schools, colleges reopen today after six months

Millions of students are in schools and colleges after long gap of six months as these educational institutions were closed owing to global Coronavirus pandemic.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2020) Schools and colleges reopened today after remaining closed for more than six months owing to Coronavirus, UrduPoint reported on Tuesday.

The government authorities ordered compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for students and teachers in schools, colleges and universities.

The administrations of all these institutions will ensure availability of sanitizers at the entry gates for both students and teachers.

The educational institutions will be reopened in three phases to avoid spread of the virus.

On sept 7, Federal education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced reopening of schools, colleges, and universities, making it clear that the measures to control spread of virus would be mandatory to follow at all the educational institutions.

The government had decided that educational institutions from grade nine to onwards would be reopened today and if the pandemic situation remained under control then the students in grade six to eight would return to school on September 23 while students in nursery to grade five would return to classes on September 30.

Similarly, the vocational and technical institutions started functioning as well religious seminaries across the country have also reopened.

