Schools, Colleges Reopened After Summer Vacation

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Schools, colleges reopened after summer vacation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :All educational institutions in Sindh including Hyderabad have reopened after two months summer break on Monday.

With the opening of the schools and colleges across the province, the new academic session has also been started from August 01.

Though attendance of the students was low on the first day but students looked excited while attending their institutions after two month's break.

All schools from Primary, elementary and secondary and the colleges, in all four Talukas of the district, were reopened and teaching as well as non-teaching staff of these institutions resumed their duties.

The opening of schools at the scheduled time after the vacation is a welcome sign, teachers said, adding that the parents must send their children to school so that educational activities could be started.

